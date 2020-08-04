Cooper, Forest lawyers argue over governor’s COVID-19 powers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest are heading to court over whether some of Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders should be blocked because other elected officials didn’t consent to them.

A state judge scheduled online arguments for Tuesday between lawyers for Forest and Cooper, who are also running against each other for governor this fall.

The Republican lieutenant governor sued the Democratic incumbent last month, saying Cooper’s orders shuttering businesses and mandating face coverings needed the concurrence of the Council of State.

Cooper contends he has other emergency powers that let him act unilaterally.