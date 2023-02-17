RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edwin G. Wilson Jr. has been nominated as a special superior court judge, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday.

Wilson takes over for Athena Fox Brooks, who retired on Dec. 31, according to an announcement from the governor’s office.

“Judge Wilson brings years of leadership skills, community engagement and legal knowledge to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “The Superior Court plays a critical role in North Carolina’s justice system, and we’re grateful for his willingness to continue serve our state.”

Wilson was a senior resident superior court judge and a resident superior court judge before that, and was a partner at a law firm in Eden. He has also taught law at the U.S. Military Academy and holds degrees from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University.