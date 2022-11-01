RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order creating a commission focused on how the state’s public universities are choosing its leaders.

The “Commission on the Future of Public Universities” will focus on schools in the UNC System. Former system presidents Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings will be co-chairs for the commission.

Under the current appointment system, the UNC Board of Governors and some members of the Board of Trustees are chosen by the General Assembly while other trustees are chosen by the Board of Governors.

Cooper says there’s been a lot of political influence and instability in this process during the last few years so he wants this commission to see if reform is needed.

“Although there are positive things going on at our university, erosion can and will occur if we don’t make steps toward reform now,” Cooper said.

Cooper also pointed at the need for social and political diversity in system leadership, saying the status quo isn’t diverse enough.

“It’s clearly important to make sure the leadership of the university reflects that. Right now, it does not,” Cooper said.

The commissioners are required to send a report to Cooper in eight months with any findings and recommendations.

CBS 17 reached out to Republican General Assembly leaders and UNC System officials for a response.