Cooper orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor officers killed following Capitol riot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper on Monday ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff to honor the service of two United States Capitol Police officers who died following the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

In a memo released today, Cooper mentioned officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and ordered flags to be lowered until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008, serving until his death Thursday after being attacked by rioters storming the U.S. Capitol over President Donald Trump’s November election loss.

Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday, however, it was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events. Two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that Liebengood’s death was an apparent suicide.

“The attack on our democracy in the nation’s Capitol continues to weigh heavily on our minds as we mourn the deaths of Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood, whose brave service saved lives last Wednesday,” Cooper stated in the memo. “Kristin and I are praying for their loved ones and all the Capitol police officers and staff.”

Cooper added that as a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff until Wednesday.