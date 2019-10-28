Cooper orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Kay Hagan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan.

Cooper’s order came just hours after the news of Hagan’s passing became public.

All U.S. and North Carolina flags at state buildings, facilities and grounds will be lowered through Oct. 29.

In 2016, Hagan contracted a tick-borne illness which caused brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk, according to her husband, Chip Hagan.

Cooper said Hagan died Monday.

She had been receiving treatment in Georgia after her diagnosis.

She made a rare public appearance in June in Greensboro at the ribbon cutting of a new air traffic control tower.

The Greensboro Democrat defeated Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost her seat in 2014 to Republican Thom Tillis.

Hagan also served as a member of the North Carolina Senate, representing the 32nd district from 1999 – 2003 and the 27th district from 2003 – 2009.

In her honor, Cooper released the following statement on Hagan’s passing:

“Kristin and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Senator Kay Hagan. I’ve known Kay since our days in the legislature together. Kay was a fierce advocate for North Carolina, and she represented our state with courage and grace her entire career. She made it a mission to inspire young people – especially young girls – to enter public service, and she served as a role model to so many. North Carolina is mourning one of our best today.”

