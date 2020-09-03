Cooper says COVID-19 bill doesn’t do enough for North Carolinians in need, should expand Medicaid

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly passed a COVID-19 relief bill Thursday morning that spends about $1 billion in response to the pandemic, including sending stimulus payments to parents.

The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper (D), but it is unclear if he will sign it.

Cooper’s office released a statement after the passage of the bill in the General Assembly, saying the governor is “pleased that legislators followed his recommendations to maintain funding for school enrollment and invested in important areas like broadband.”

However, Cooper says the bill could have “done much more to help North Carolinians in need.”

“Most important, the bill should have expanded Medicaid to give 600,000 working people health care and done more for struggling small businesses and unemployed people,” as the governor’s budget recommends, according to the statement.

“Legislators are leaving funds on the table and people in the lurch in a time of great crisis. The Governor will continue to review the bill,” the statement concludes.

The bill passed by the Senate on Wednesday a 44-5 margin.

The House vote was 104-10.