FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has endorsed the challenger of a sitting state senator in the May 17 primary.

It’s an unusual public intervention by the second-term governor in intraparty politics.

Cooper is backing Val Applewhite for the Cumberland County seat currently held by Sen. Kirk deViere, who at times has voted with the Republican majority on measures Cooper opposed.

Cooper’s endorsement Tuesday says Applewhite isn’t afraid to stand up to “Right Wing Republicans.”

DeViere says he’s confident voters will choose “the voice that best represents their interests — not the interests of partisan Raleigh politicians.”