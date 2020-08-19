Cooper stresses importance for universities to enforce wearing masks, social distancing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – With multiple clusters of COVID-19 cases reported at UNC-Chapel Hill in recent days, Gov. Roy Cooper stressed the importance for universities to enforce students following guidance for wearing masks and limiting social gatherings.

“NCDHHS and local health departments are engaging with UNC-Chapel Hill and other college campuses both public and private,” Cooper said during a media briefing Wednesday. “They want to ensure that colleges are following health guidance and that real enforcement of the mass gathering limits and mask wearing is happening.

“Social distancing, gathering limits, masks, remote learning. This isn’t the way any student – from kindergarten to college – wanted to start the year. But when it can mean illness or health and even life or death, we have to do inconvenient things.”

Cooper stopped short of saying he would issue an executive order mandating universities to enforce these guidelines.

Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks said he has contacted law enforcement across the state to help in the enforcement.

“It does not necessarily mean arresting people en masse, but it could be issuing citations,” Hooks said. “And I have provided model guidance language to local sheriff’s departments, police departments and campus departments as well.”