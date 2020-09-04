Cooper warns COVID-19 ‘just as contagious and deadly on a holiday’ as state moves into Phase 2.5 ahead of Labor Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is issuing a warning to North Carolina as the holiday weekend approaches.

“This virus is just as contagious and deadly on a holiday as it is any other day, and I want everyone in North Carolina to continue taking it seriously over the long weekend,” said Cooper. “We can find ways to celebrate safely and still protect our state by practicing the Three Ws – wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash our hands frequently.”

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the state will enter Phase 2.5 of reopening on Friday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

The following facilities are permitted to open:

• Exercise facilities (e.g., yoga studios, dance studios, ballrooms for dancing, martial arts facilities, gymnastics, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities)

• Gyms

• Fitness or competitive facilities, including but not limited to basketball courts, baseball fields, volleyball courts, racquetball courts, squash courts, hockey rinks, soccer fields, sports teams and leagues, professional or amateur wrestling, and tennis courts (with spectators, if any, limited)

• Health clubs and fitness centers

• Boxing clubs

• Skating rinks

• Bowling alleys

• Golf courses and driving ranges

• Golf ball hitting bays

• Mini-golf courses

• Go-cart tracks, speedways, and raceways (with spectators, if any, limited)

• Paintball, laser tag, and similar fields and arenas

• Museums and aquariums

The following facilities are required to stay closed:

• Bingo parlors, including bingo sites operated by charitable organizations

• Bridge clubs

• Movie theaters (except for drive-in theaters, and except for movies shown in a park or other open outdoor space which complies with the mass gathering restrictions)

• Bars or lounges (such as cigar bars and hookah lounges) in which tobacco or related products are consumed on-premises

• Gaming and business establishments which allow gaming activities (e.g., video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or other computer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement)

• Pool halls, billiard parlors, and billiard rooms

• Amusement parks

• Tour buses, tour trains, or other scenic and sightseeing transportation that is conducted not to go from one place to another place, but for amusement

• Bars

• Night clubs, dance halls, or music halls where patrons are not seated

You can read the entire Executive Order related to Phase 2.5 below: