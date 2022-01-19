Cornelius resident wins $4 million on Mega Millions Megaplier ticket

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cornelius resident won $4 million dollars with the help of a Megaplier ticket after spending just $3 on Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The winner, who has not been identified, used the Online Play option in the North Carolina lottery to purchase a $3 ticket for Tuesday’s drawing. The winner matched all five white balls to win the $1 million. The Megaplier bumped up that total to $4 million after the four-time multiplier.

A news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket became one of three nationally to win the largest prize in the drawing.

The lucky winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Additionally, the next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday where a winner could win $256.4 million in cash, or the full $376 million across 29 years.