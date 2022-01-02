Corolla horse dies New Year’s Day after it’s struck by vehicle

COROLLA, N.C. (WNCN) – A three-year-old Outer Banks horse has died after it was hit by a vehicle on New Year’s Day, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in North Carolina said in a Facebook post.

Rabbit, a three-year-old Corolla stallion, was hit by an oncoming vehicle when it galloped off the dunes and into the roadway.

Responding officers, as well as Corolla Wild Horse Fund officials, ruled the incident an accident after the driver and witnesses were interviewed.

“This should serve as a reminder to everyone that the horses are unpredictable and great care should be taken when driving on the beach,” the Facebook post said. “Please be aware of your surroundings at all times and reduce your speed when possible.”

WAVY contributed to this article.