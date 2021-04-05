Coronavirus in NC: About 20 percent of North Carolinians fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, NC (WJZY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,054 new cases were reported Monday raising the state tally to 922,560 related cases. Currently, 907 patients are in the hospital. 12,173 related fatalities have been reported. The infection rate remained steady at six percent.

About 20 percent of North Carolinians have been vaccinated so far.

Spring break is underway for many schools across the state and pandemic-restricted travel has picked up over the last few days with airlines reporting nearly ten times the amount of flights than this time last year.

A record four million-plus vaccines were administered over a 24-hour period this weekend and the U.S. is now averaging over three million vaccinations per day, the CDC said on Saturday.