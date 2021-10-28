Coroner ID’s 2 North Carolina women found shot to death in wrecked car in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County women found dead inside a wrecked car in Dillon County early Tuesday morning have been identified, authorities said.

According to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, the bodies of Michelle Chavis, 31, of Orrum, and Constance Sierra Kerns, 33, of Lumberton, were found in the car on Vanderhall Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Both women had been shot, Grimsley said. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Grimsley also identified Chavis as the driver and Kerns as a passenger in the car. The bodies of both women are being sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for autopsies.

No additional information was immediately available.