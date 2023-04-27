RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Correctional facilities across North Carolina have had to shut down some housing units and move inmates to other facilities because they don’t have enough staff.

Right now, the vacancy rate in some facilities across the state is as high as 40-45%.

At some locations, the Department of Adult Corrections has had to hire private security to secure the perimeter of the facility instead of having correctional officers out there.

To get more employees working inside of the facilities, DAC is offering referral bonuses for current employees that refer new employees. They’re also offering a $7,000 sign-on bonus for correctional officers and probation officers. They say another part of tackling the staffing shortage is retaining current employees and they’re working on incentives for them as well.

“We’re actually launching a career progression initiative that is going to target most of our correctional officers, the food service folks, our probation officers and our case managers and will actually be giving folks a financial incentive for going out, for seeking training that’s above and beyond what the minimum is,” Stephanie Freeman with the department said.

The department will be part of a hiring event at Fayetteville Technical Community College on Friday, where they’ll be giving conditional job offers on the spot. The event is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can find more information at dac.nc.gov/careers.