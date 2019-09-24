Cotton Picked: Turning pain into purpose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Turning pain into purpose. Jennifer Thompson is a rape survivor who after 11 years learned the man convicted of her crime was innocent.

Part 3 of CBS 17’s series “Cotton Picked” looks at how Thompson has fought back from being victimized twice to help survivors like her.

​Thompson’s life has been full of ups and downs.

A rape survivor who identified Ronald Cotton, an innocent man, for the crime back in 1984.

Eleven years later – DNA exonerated him.

“It would be the exoneration of Ronald in 1995 that would change everything again for me so there’s the trauma of the violent assault. The trauma of the crime that happens to us and then there’s the trauma of the wrongful conviction.”​ Thompson said.​

Thompson wore a scarlett letter.

While still a rape survivor, some saw her as the evil person who sent an innocent man to prison.

Growing out of that pain, the idea to start a nonprofit organization to comfort victims of wrongful convictions.

“Healing Justice is a national nonprofit that really seeks to address the aftermath of a wrongful conviction,” said Thompson. ​

Kate Monore knows this all too well as she serves as executive director of Healing Justice.

“We are focused and cases in all 50 states working not just with the exoneree individual and his or her family but with the original crime survivor and their families or the murder victims and their families,” Monroe said. “It is very easy to be accused of something you didn’t do and extremely difficult to correct it after that damage has been done.”​​

​Monroe also has her own story.

​”My mother was wrongly accused of a crime. She was wrongly accused of the death of her longtime boyfriend at the time. He committed suicide but the case was turned into a homicide investigation.” ​Monroe said.​

Fresh out of law school, Monroe and her family spent 12 years working the case before her mom was exonerated.

Kris Rose worked for the U.S. Department of Justice for 20 years.

She now works for Healing Justice and knows exactly how much this organization is needed.

“There isn’t anything like Healing Justice. It’s serving a very unique group of crime victims that people don’t understand,” Rose said.​

Healing Justice currently sponsors four retreats a year, where everyone impacted by wrongful convictions, the accused, the crime victims, jurors, prosecutors and even law enforcement agents come together to talk about their grief.

It’s a safe place where healing can begin.

Thompson hopes to move the organization from Washington to North Carolina.

“It’s where the crime took place. It’s where the healing took place. It’s where our story of justice took place. It was born in this state. I am from this state and I want it to stay in the state. I want my retreat center here in North Carolina,”​ Thompson said passionately.

And when that happens, Thompson will plant this tree.

It’s a sapling from the original survivor tree that withstood the Oklahoma City Bombing.

The blast heavily damaged the tree but somehow it managed to survive and thrive.

Similar to the struggle of the victims, exonerees, and families who need Healing Justice.

“I think what’s beautiful about it is the fact that everyone who survived a wrongful conviction they’re strong. They’re survivors. Their roots are strong their branches are strong they keep moving towards the light. Which is everything that we do in our programs is making sure that we’re strong. That we are supported and nurturing and that we leave the dark and we find a light,” Thompson said.

Healing Justice believes in the need to address all of the harm caused by wrongful convictions.

Their Board of Trustees includes a member exonerated for murder after serving 17 years and another member who served 12 years for a rape he didn’t commit.