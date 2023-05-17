GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Agricultural Center is collecting cotton shirts for farmers, as they are considered the best way for them to protect their skin.

“Farm workers have a high risk of exposure to sun, agricultural chemicals and other elements that could cause irritation or complication. They may or may not have resources to adequately protect themselves from those elements,” said Matt Stevens, Pitt County Horticulture Extension Director.

Long-sleeve cotton shirts can be dropped off in the front lobby of the Pitt County Extension office, located at 0371, 403 Government Cir No. 2 in Greenville.