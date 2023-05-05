RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Stronger abortion restrictions are one step closer to becoming law in North Carolina after clearing both the state House and Senate.

Supporters of the Care for Women, Children, and Families Act said new guidelines for abortion clinics will keep mothers and their babies safe. However, Democrats and other opponents worry about effects on clinic operations, even during the legal 12-week period for an abortion.

The bill adds new licensing requirements, guidelines for information sharing, inspections processes, and more in-person appointment requirements for taking an abortion pill during the first trimester.

“Many if not all of these clinics will be forced to close their doors and shut down their practice,” Democratic Sen. Mary Willis Bode said. “With the closing of those clinics, there will be no safe place for women to get the care they need.”

Any exempted surgical abortions after 12 weeks must be done in a hospital.

“Why is it that abortion is the only medical procedure that we allow and even sometimes encourage cutting corners,” Republican Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes said. “This legislation has guardrails in place to ensure abortion clinics meet the same standards as other healthcare facilities and require a woman to give her informed consent.”

Leaders with Planned Parenthood of the South Atlantic said during a rally this week that the new clinic requirements would disqualify every facility in the state.

The regional policy director, Jillian Riley, said they will work to make sure that isn’t the case.

“We will be in compliant with every law in the state but we will continue to provide abortion care for anyone that needs it for as long as we can,” Riley said.

Gov. Roy Cooper has promised to veto the bill.

“The fine print requirement and restrictions will shut down clinics and make abortion completely unavailable to many women at any time,” Cooper said.

The bill also allots $160 million to many different family services, from contraceptives to paid maternity and paternity leave for state employees, as well as. foster and adoption funding.