RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina, especially the Triangle has gained recognition over the past several years for its growing technology sector. With Apple, Google and countless other tech companies announcing plans to set up shop in the region, the idea of this becoming a new Silicon Valley is not totally out of reach.

In the past three months, its believed 50,000 jobs have been cut in the tech sector nationwide. And North Carolina has not been spared.

“Layoffs and monthly decreases in job postings have certainly been in recent news headlines not only in North Carolina, but across the U.S.,” shares Andrea Fleming, director, Talent + Workforce Development for NC TECH.

The latest job reports from NC TECH showed an overall decline in employers looking for tech staff in 2022. NC TECH’s Tech Talent/IT Job Trends report showed 31,986 job postings in December. That’s slightly down from the 32,977 job postings in November. December’s postings were down from 2022’s May high of 40,067 job postings.

Job postings in December were among the lowest of the year, only slightly ahead of July when NC TECH counted 31,891 job postings.

While December’s figures may not strike optimism for the sector, overall 2022 say a 16 percent increase in tech employers seeking workers, according to NC TECH’s IT Job Trends 2022 Annual Review.

“Looking at longer time periods smooth the monthly fluctuations and seasonal dips to provide a broad look at IT Job Trends. North Carolina weathered many of the economic impacts of COVID-19 well, and is continuing to hold strong with companies expanding and relocating to the state,” Fleming said.

The state’s biggest hirers were Bank of America, Deloitte, General Dynamics Information Technology, and Wells Fargo.

NC TECH’s report showed the biggest needs were for software quality assurance engineers and testers, web developers, computer systems analysts, and software developers.

That report also showed Greenville, Fayetteville, and Wilmington were among the cities with the largest percentage increase in job postings from 2021 to 2022. Greenville-area companies has 48 percent more job postings in 2022 than in 2021 but still counted fewer than 2,000 tech/IT jobs. Interestingly enough, Greenville also saw a three percent decrease in companies seeking tech employees.

With less than a month under its belt, job trends for 2023 are still unknown but job experts are optimistic growth in tech won’t come to a sudden halt.