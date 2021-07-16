Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

(STACKER)– As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of July 8 had reached 606,616 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 8, 2021. In North Carolina, 42.3% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2% nationwide.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Pender County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (22,529 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (8,420 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (71 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,836 (5,572 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#49. Polk County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (7,406 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (3,664 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (30 total deaths)

— 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,248 (1,502 total cases)

— 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#48. Iredell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (65,298 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (21,592 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (236 total deaths)

— 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,634 (19,334 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#47. Wilson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (29,470 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (11,001 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (181 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,164 (9,950 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#46. Surry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (26,014 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (10,469 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (170 total deaths)

— 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,731 (8,421 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#45. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (3,409 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (1,550 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (28 total deaths)

— 132.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,566 (901 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#44. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (7,877 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (3,524 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (43 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,373 (1,604 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#43. Currituck County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (10,074 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.1% (3,645 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (16 total deaths)

— 54.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,709 (1,585 total cases)

— 41.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#42. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (18,160 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (7,690 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (115 total deaths)

— 79.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,380 (5,691 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#41. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (20,363 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (8,365 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (124 total deaths)

— 73.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,225 (6,280 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#40. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (10,514 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (6,007 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (38 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,251 (2,647 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#39. Caswell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (8,314 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (3,607 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (30 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,764 (2,207 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#38. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (82,242 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (22,035 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (263 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,370 (22,446 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#37. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (68,765 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (19,183 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (96 total deaths)

— 58.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,375 (20,560 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#36. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (91,777 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (22,974 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (226 total deaths)

— 26.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,422 (24,999 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#35. Yancey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (6,947 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (3,309 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,076 (1,640 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#34. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (23,786 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (8,191 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (82 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,990 (6,172 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#33. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (10,508 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (4,252 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (45 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,282 (2,253 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#32. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (62,892 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (23,307 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (311 total deaths)

— 52.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,447 (19,860 total cases)

— 28.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#31. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (17,518 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (6,045 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (56 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,339 (3,664 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#30. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (5,711 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (2,171 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (18 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,479 (1,210 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#29. Avery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (7,034 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (2,959 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (21 total deaths)

— 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,331 (2,165 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#28. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (15,883 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (6,047 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (71 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,929 (3,526 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#27. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (18,963 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (8,808 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (103 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,212 (4,799 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#26. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (38,437 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (14,083 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (199 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,441 (11,732 total cases)

— 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#25. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (17,494 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (6,779 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (40 total deaths)

— 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,779 (4,190 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#24. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (42,594 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.4% (17,172 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (126 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,281 (9,480 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#23. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (71,073 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (22,635 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (289 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,250 (19,069 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#22. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (25,647 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (7,454 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (83 total deaths)

— 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,925 (5,999 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#21. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (4,797 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (2,210 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (5 total deaths)

— 64.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,859 (1,098 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#20. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (27,002 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (11,890 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (99 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,223 (4,501 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#19. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (24,342 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (6,611 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (33 total deaths)

— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,947 (5,026 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#18. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (14,886 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (6,863 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (33 total deaths)

— 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,942 (2,387 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#17. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (50,929 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (22,156 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (165 total deaths)

— 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,798 (10,330 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#16. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (484,849 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (101,793 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (978 total deaths)

— 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,355 (114,974 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#15. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (5,592 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (2,998 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (13 total deaths)

— 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,793 (1,119 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#14. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (147,670 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (33,424 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (322 total deaths)

— 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,083 (30,475 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#13. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (168,041 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (48,878 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (422 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,692 (37,053 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#12. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (44,424 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (20,084 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (194 total deaths)

— 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,001 (9,080 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#11. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (238,172 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (65,651 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (722 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,084 (48,799 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#10. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (33,010 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (13,367 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (89 total deaths)

— 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,396 (4,763 total cases)

— 34.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#9. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (107,599 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (34,127 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (175 total deaths)

— 41.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,356 (19,593 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#8. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (66,868 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (35,272 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (156 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,569 (9,382 total cases)

— 32.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#7. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (130,796 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (40,510 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (326 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,941 (18,128 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#6. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (2,514 fully vaccinated)

— 20.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (893 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)

— 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,591 (671 total cases)

— 40.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#5. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (167,775 fully vaccinated)

— 23.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (36,184 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 72 (231 total deaths)

— 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,044 (25,862 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#4. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (590,427 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.2% (118,003 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 66 (739 total deaths)

— 48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,073 (89,753 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#3. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (21,454 fully vaccinated)

— 37.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (8,447 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)

— 78.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,953 (2,203 total cases)

— 38.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#2. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (88,087 fully vaccinated)

— 40.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.2% (19,968 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (101 total deaths)

— 46.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,805 (8,619 total cases)

— 40.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

#1. Martin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (16,442 fully vaccinated)

— 73.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (6,752 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (45 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,388 (2,331 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina