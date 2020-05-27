County officials respond after Gov. Cooper calls speedway gathering ‘dangerous’

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Alamance County officials responded Tuesday after a speedway in the county reopened over the weekend and images from packed stands drew attention to crowds.

The ACE Speedway near Elon reopened for racing on Saturday. More than 2,500 people showed up and video showed many fans crammed into the stands — with few wearing masks or social distancing.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said in advance that he would not interfere in the reopening.

Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the large gathering at the speedway during his Tuesday news conference.

“It is dangerous and reckless to try and draw a crowd and I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from that gathering,” Cooper said. “People who live in an area where this kind of thing draws people from potentially surrounding states and surrounding counties, it ought to be very concerning to them that this occurred.”

WGHP-TV asked Cooper if he would enforce restrictions at the speedway if the county would not.

“That is a dangerous situation that ought to concern all the local officials and all the citizens surrounding that venue. All of the options are on the table for us and we are examining those options now,” Cooper replied.

Tuesday, Alamance County officials said that before the speedway reopening they had repeatedly contacted state health officials “for guidance.”

“Alamance County Government officials were puzzled by Governor Cooper’s comments regarding ACE Speedway during the media update on Tuesday, May 26, since no one from the Governor’s office has reached out directly to the county, even after the county requested guidance and input,” a news release from Alamance County said.

The county sent a letter to Cooper on Wednesday of last week, Alamance County officials said.

The letter requested “a regional approach to reopening be considered and that local governments participate in decision making,” according to county officials, who added they did not receive a response.

On May 20, county officials also said they had a conference call about the reopening of ACE Speedway. It included the speedway owner and Matt Gross, the Assistant Secretary for Government Affairs at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“Alamance County has yet to hear directly from anyone with the governor’s staff, NCDHHS, or anyone else in State government,” the Alamance County letter said Tuesday.

In the letter Tuesday, Alamance County officials said that 2,550 spectators attended the racing Saturday on a 50-acre property. County officials said that was about 50% of fire capacity.

Alamance County officials also said they developed a plan for reopening ACE Speedway, which included rosters for contact tracing were provided, 10 feet of distance between each car in the pit area, and 6 feet of social distancing in the pit area.

Here is the complete letter from Alamance County officials:

