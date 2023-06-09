GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are working to find out what happened after receiving a report of an active shooter at an office building.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they were called to the Spectrum Corporate Office on Regional Road just before 11:30 a.m. about an active shooter and sent all available resources.

When they arrived on the scene, a suspect was outside with their hands up and was taken into custody.

A second suspect was also taken into custody, and guns were found. Officers then helped evacuate the building.

Police say that a suspect shot into a locked door, and that’s how they got into the building. They say that shots were fired, but no one was injured.

A representative from the Guilford EMS said they responded to the call as well but did not treat any injuries at the scene.

Jazzlyn Ingram, 33, has been charged with:

discharging a weapon into occupied property

two counts of second-degree kidnapping

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

discharging a firearm within city limits

injury to real property

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Jazzlyn’s spouse Richard Ingram Jr., 36, has been charged with:

carrying a concealed weapon

resist and delay or obstruct a law enforcement official

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.