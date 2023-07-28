MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mebane couple have been charged in connection to three break-ins at Eastern Alamance High School.

From July 7 to 24, high school administrators reported three break-ins to numerous outbuildings on the school’s campus near the athletic fields, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Various items were reported stolen including a John Deere Gator UTV, backpack leaf blower, numerous gas cans and a cooler.

As the investigation continued, sheriff’s detectives developed 26-year-old Jacob Carl Beasley and his girlfriend, Ariel Marie DeAngelo, 32, as suspects.

As a result of a search warrant of the couple’s residence and vehicles, detectives found and recovered the stolen property.

On Thursday, Beasley and DeAngelo were found by deputies who conducted a traffic stop on the pair.

Both were arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible.

Beasley is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony possession of stolen property, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor damage to personal property.

His bond was set at $21,000 secured bond.

DeAngelo is charged with felony possession of stolen property.

Her unsecured bond was set at $5,000.