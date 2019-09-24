Couple nabbed after NC clerk pinned between cars trying to stop thieves

NEBO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A sheriff’s office in North Carolina says a store clerk trying to stop a thief from stealing his car has been seriously injured after the suspect pinned him between two vehicles.

Laurie Capps Moody in a photo from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

The McDowell County Sheriff’s office says 37-year-old William Matthews spotted someone trying to get into his Jeep outside of the convenience store he works at in Nebo late last week.

That’s when deputies say Matthews jumped through a passenger side window and tried to stop the suspect.

Instead, the suspect accelerated and slammed into a truck in the parking lot, pinning Matthews between his Jeep Liberty and the truck’s tailgate.

Matthews was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday, he was still in the hospital.

James Douglas McKinney in a photo from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said Monday they had arrested a man and woman in connection with the incident.

James Douglas McKinney, 20, of Bad Creek Road in Spruce Pine, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, hit and run failure to stop for personal injury, larceny of a motor vehicle and common law robbery.

Laurie Capps Moody, 40, is facing the same charges, deputies said.

