Couple wins $1M in lottery after gas fill-up at Outer Banks

July 7, 2015,file photo of a beautiful summer day in Avon, N.C. in the barrier islands of the Outer Banks. (AP Photo/Tamara Lush)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — It turned out to be a good time to be running out of gas.

North Carolina lottery officials say a West Virginia couple vacationing in North Carolina bought a $2 Powerball ticket after running low on gas and won $1 million.

Dennis Woolwine told lottery officials that he and his wife, Michelle, were driving to check on their beach house in the Outer Banks when their gas light came on.

He says they went inside a Circle K in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, for a drink and decided to also get a lottery ticket.

“I felt like the breath got sucked out of me,” Dennis said. “I looked at the ticket at least 50 times.”

“When he showed me the ticket I couldn’t believe it,” Michelle said. “I started screaming I was so excited.” 

They live in Charles Town, West Virginia, but now say they plan to retire to the Outer Banks.

