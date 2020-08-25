COVID-19 cases pop up for NC school districts holding in-person and virtual classes

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County School District is reporting a handful of positive COVID-19 cases.

The news comes as the district is in its second week of in-person learning.

Person County is also holding in-person classes and has two students who have tested positive, but they are online-only learners.

Parents told CBS 17 they were happy to have their students back in class.

“I was actually excited for him to go back because he’s been out of pre-school since March,” said mother Jenny Humphries.

Humphries said her son’s now attending Helena Elementary.

“The first day he was a little nervous because he hasn’t really been around anybody other than like a few neighborhood kids, but then the second day of school he told me he was super excited,” she said.

Person County Schools said the students are on a rotating schedule and in different groups, learning in person two days a week and virtually the other three.

“[It’s] wonderful, nice to see. You can still see the smiles on their face even with the mask on,” said Person County Schools Superintendent Rodney Peterson.

He said in the first week, no students tested positive within the schools for COVID-19.

Staff and at least one student have had to quarantine after being in contact with outside cases.

However, he feels safe with the precautions in place.

“As long as we can do it safely, we’ll continue to do it,” said Peterson.

Over in Moore County, 10 staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week.

That’s led to more than 75 others having to quarantine.

“I think the positive cases we’ve had are reflective of the reality of this pandemic,” said Moore County Schools Superintendent Robert Grimesey. “You cannot assume you’re going to have no cases. You have to assume there will be cases when you have, in our case, as many as 11,000 people who pass through our schools’ doors on a weekly basis.”

Moore County Schools say about 2/3 of their students are doing the hybrid of in-person and online learning, which is about 8,800 students.

The superintendent said they’ve been social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing.

“I’ve got to hand it to our students, they’ve been very cooperative with that. There have been exceptions and we work with that, but so far I’ve got nothing but praise for our staff and students,” said Grimesey.

He said he also credits the families.

Many told us they’re happy to be back in the carpool lane.

“It’s been great, it’s been great, but I wish they were every day, but it’s been working good,” said Debbie Pavlovich whose grandkids are doing in-person learning.

Both school districts said they’re working closely with the county health departments.

If students test positive or need to quarantine, they do virtual learning for 10 to 14 days or until the health department clears them to return.