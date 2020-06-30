COVID-19 hospitalizations back above 900 across NC, 18 more deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are back above 900 across North Carolina for the first time since June 24, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest numbers released from NCDHHS show 908 people currently in the hospital because of the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 65 patients from Monday, the second-highest jump of all-time.

This is the third time 900 or more people have been hospitalized due to the virus and all three times have occurred over the last eight days.

Along with the jump in hospitalizations, reported deaths are also up Tuesday as officials reported an increase of 18, five of which occurred Monday. The other 13 deaths occurred on other dates and were just reported to the state.

NCDHHS is reporting 1,186 new lab-confirmed cases. There were 1,342 new cases reported on Monday. Monday’s positive tests were a result of 14,349 completed tests. There were 18,676 tests completed for Tuesday’s numbers.

Tuesday marks the second straight day new cases have dropped, but the seventh day in a row with at least 1,000 new cases.

Overall, there have been 64,670 total COVID-19 cases across North Carolina and 910,033 completed tests.