COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC fall below 3,000 for 1st time since Dec.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 has decreased to 2,883. Saturday is the first time since December 21 that there have been fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations.

The number of hospitalizations has decreased everyday, except for one, over the past 11 days.

The number of deaths, however, continue to rise. There were 130 reported on Saturday.

Saturday is the fourth straight day with at least 100 deaths. Eight of the last 10 days have had at least 100 deaths reported. A total of 9,287 people have died in North Carolina due to COVID-19.

There were 6,168 new cases reported, Saturday, the third day in a row with more than 6,000. The state has averaged 5,702 new cases per day over the past week, the lowest so far this month.

The percent positive is 8.4 percent, based on testing from Thursday. It is the third straight day of being in the 8 percent range after hovering around 10 percent or higher for most of the past month.