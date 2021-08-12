COVID-19 in NC: 1.1 million total cases; hospital patient count surges past 2,400

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina grew by 5,900 and pushed the state’s total case count past 1.1 million.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday also reported its highest count of hospitalized patients since Feb. 6, with 2,409 people in hospitals — an increase of 105 from Wednesday.

The hospital count increase for the 33rd straight day, growing by 2,000 patients — or, 489 percent — since the last day-over-day drop on July 10.

It’s the third time in six days that more than 5,000 cases were reported, and pushed the seven-day average just shy of 5,000. The current average of 4,879 is the highest it’s been since Feb. 9.

The state is reporting 1,100,786 total cases. NCDHHS says 11.3 percent of tests performed Tuesday came back positive, a second consecutive day with a slight dip but still well above the target of 5 percent.

Another 16 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 13,806.