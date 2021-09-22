COVID-19 in NC: 130 deaths reported as NC moves closer to another grim milestone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials have reported the state’s highest single-day death total due to COVID-19 in more than seven months, bringing the total closer to a second grim milestone this month.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday added 130 deaths to the total — the fourth time this month that the death total increased by at least 100 over a 24-hour period.

That big number came on a day when the daily average of new cases dipped below 6,000 for the first time in nearly a month and the count of hospitalized patients continued to drop.

It’s the most deaths reported on one day since 135 came in on Feb. 10. A total of 15,941 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19, leaving the state 59 shy of 16,000.

North Carolina reached 15,000 deaths on Sept. 9. Deaths do not always take place on the day they are reported, and it often takes days or weeks for a COVID-19 death to be recorded and backdated by NCDHHS.

The 6,288 new cases reported by NCDHHS dropped the seven-day average to 5,937 — the lowest it’s been since Aug. 25.

There were 3,400 patients in hospitals, 64 fewer than there were Tuesday. It marks the 11th time in 13 days that the count of patients dropped from the previous day.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

9,404 first doses

643 one-shot J&J doses

23,173 total doses