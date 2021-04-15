COVID-19 in NC: 2,400+ cases reported; 45% of NC adults have received at least 1 vaccine dose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s vaccination percentages continue to creep up, with 45 percent of the state’s adult population now having received at least one dose.

The state is now getting closer to having a third of adults fully vaccinated, at 32.5 percent as of Thursday.

Although vaccination rates are going up, so are North Carolina’s case numbers, with 2,434 new cases reported today — the fifth time in eight days the state has had at least 2,000 new cases. That’s pushed North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average past 2,000 for the first time since March 5. It’s at 2,046 today.

There are 1,020 patients in hospitals across the state, a drop of 27 from yesterday’s revised total of 1,047. But again, the seven-day average is inching higher and is at 997 – on the doorstep of cracking 1,000 for the first time in nearly a month (March 19).

There was a big drop in the percent positive reported on Thursday, which was at 5.1 percent based on testing from Tuesday. That’s two full percentage points lower than the 7.1 percent yesterday (based on Monday’s numbers) and is the lowest since it was 4.4 percent on April 7.

Another 34 deaths were reported, the most on a single day of reporting since March 26 when there were 41. It brings the total to 12,359 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.