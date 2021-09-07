COVID-19 in NC: 25,000 new cases, 123 deaths reported during Labor Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 deaths were reported during the Labor Day weekend, bringing the state less than 200 shy of the grim milestone of 15,000 dead.

In the first update from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since the three-day weekend, the agency on Tuesday also said just under 3,800 patients were hospitalized across the state with about a quarter of them in intensive care.

That rate has been steady since mid-July when case numbers began surging across the state due to the delta variant.

The 4,124 new cases reported Tuesday marked the fewest since Aug. 17, the last time there were fewer than 4,000 of them.

The daily count dropped for the fourth straight day after hitting a weekly high of nearly 8,600 on Friday.

NCDHHS said the update would include some of last week’s results from labs that the agency did not receive due to an unspecified technical issue.

The 3,779 patients in hospitals marked an increase of 84 from the total Monday.

The deaths — which are not broken down into the specific day they were reported — increased the total to 14,831.

NCDHHS also said 13.7 percent of tests performed Sunday were found to be positive — the highest that rate has been since Aug. 29, when it was at 14.4 percent. It has been 10 percent or higher every day in both August and September.

While the state initiated more than 37,000 new vaccinations and added more than 73,000 doses to the total, it wasn’t enough to change any of the key vaccination percentages measured by NCDHHS.

DOSE COUNT:

35,610 first doses

1,761 one-shot J&J doses

73,204 total doses