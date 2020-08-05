COVID-19 in NC: 40 more deaths, but fewest new cases reported since June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 deaths continue to increase across North Carolina with the total now reaching 2,050, just one day after crossing the 2,000-death threshold, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state passed 2,000 deaths on Tuesday – 2,010, to be exact – when 28 more deaths were reported. NCDHHS reported another 40 on Wednesday, running the total up to 2,050 deaths in North Carolina.

It took 75 days from the first death to the 1,000th. It took 58 days from the 1,000th death to the 2,000th – and it took just one day to get to 2,050 from 2,010.

In addition to a jump in deaths, hospitalizations rose again for the second day in a row. There are now at least 1,167 people hospitalized in North Carolina due to COVID-19, an increase of 13 from Tuesday. Hospitalizations had dropped for five days in a row before rising again on Tuesday. The all-time high for hospitalizations came on July 28 when 1,236 people were hospitalized. That number dropped to 1,057 on Aug. 2.

On the positive side, cases dropped by 502 from Tuesday to Wednesday. There were 1,127 new cases reported on Wednesday – and those cases came on significantly more tests. Only 9,853 tests were completed Tuesday – 19,444 were reported complete on Wednesday. The 1,127 new cases reported today mark the smallest single-day total since June 25 when 1,009 were reported.

One thing to keep in mind is that testing numbers have been far lower than average on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could be a result of Hurricane Isaias’ impact on testing. The low case numbers could be a result of fewer tests being performed.

So far, 1,873,668 tests have been completed in North Carolina and 129,288 have been confirmed.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement at 4 p.m. regarding the next step in the state’s reopening plan. You can watch live on CBS17.com.

