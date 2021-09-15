COVID-19 in NC: 7,000 new cases, 100 deaths even as hospital numbers tick down

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials report more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina for the third time in less than a week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also added 100 deaths, said the number of hospitalized patients remained over 3,600 despite a significant one-day drop and reported a one-point increase in one of its key vaccination percentages.

The 7,277 new cases are the most since more than 11,000 cases were logged Saturday, at least in part due to a glitch in reporting from two days earlier. NCDHHS also said another 7,207 new cases came in on Sunday.

Despite those big numbers, the seven-day average count of new cases has remained relatively stable, ranging between 6,000 and 7,200 for the past three weeks.

It marks the second time in less than a week that at least 100 deaths were reported in a 24-hour period. The 110 that were reported Sept. 9 marked the biggest one-day jump since February.

There are 60 fewer COVID patients in hospitals than there were a day earlier — the second time in three days that the total dropped by at least that much. But that still left 3,630 hospitalized people across the state, NCDHHS said.

The agency says the percentage of adults with at least one dose ticked up one point to 68 percent. The share of them that are fully vaccinated — 62 percent — remained the same.

DOSE COUNT:

10,701 first doses

883 one-shot J&J doses

24,584 total doses