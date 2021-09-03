COVID-19 in NC: Another 8K new cases reported, hospitalizations climb to 3,800

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state is reporting at least 8,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third time in just over a week and 3,800 hospitalized patients for the first time since January.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also added 83 deaths a day after reporting its biggest one-day jump since February.

The 8,590 new cases coming in Friday were the most since there were 8,620 on Aug. 26. The daily total also topped 8,000 the following day.

The seven-day average of 6,871 new cases per day is the highest it’s been since Jan. 20, the last time it surpassed 7,000.

The 3,800 patients in hospitals was an increase of just one from Thursday’s revised total, but was still the most since there were 3,881 on Jan. 19 — five days after the peak of 3,992 was reached. The current total is only 192 from the previous maximum.

NCDHHS has added nearly 300 deaths since Tuesday, increasing the total to 14,708.

The state says 11.7 percent of tests performed Wednesday came back positive. It’s a small step toward progress — that number has only been that low one other time in the past week — but it remains more than twice as high as state leaders’ target of 5 percent.

Only one of NCDHHS’ key vaccination rates increased by a point, with 59 percent of the people who can get the vaccine — those 12 and over — now fully vaccinated.

DOSE COUNT:

19,384 first doses

957 single-shot J&J doses

38,041 total doses