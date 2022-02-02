COVID-19 in NC: Another big drop in the patient count, but highest new case count since Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals fell by more than 100 over the past day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also reported a daily case count of more than 12,000 that — while increasing for the third straight day — is down significantly from the recent highs.

NCDHHS said 4,725 people were hospitalized — a drop of 107 from the revised total for Tuesday. It’s the sixth consecutive day that number has fallen, dropping by an average of 80 people during that span. The current total is down 9 percent from the peak of more than 5,200 set last Thursday.

The agency also reported its lowest daily percent positive in more than one month and added another 87 deaths to bring the state closer to yet another milestone.

The 12,335 new cases were the most since Sunday — when there were more than 17,000 of them — and comes after the daily count remained below 10,000 on consecutive days for the first time in more than a month. The state’s average has now fallen every day for a week.

North Carolina averaged just more than 17,000 new cases each day during the past week, the lowest that figure has been since Jan. 6.

NCDHHS said 24.2 percent of the most recent set of tests were positive for the virus — the lowest rate since Dec. 30, when it was at 23.4 percent. While lower, it’s still roughly five times higher than the target of five percent.

Furthermore, North Carolina moved within 100 deaths of 21,000, with the total climbing to 20,904.

The vaccine dose counter is not yet available.