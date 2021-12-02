COVID-19 in NC: As omicron looms, new cases top 3,000 again; daily average back above 2,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina for a second straight day.

The 3,780 cases reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services were the most in nearly two months and come as concerns mount about both the new omicron variant and another winter holiday surge.

It came a day after NCDHHS said 3,039 cases came in, pushing the seven-day average past 2,000 for the first time since Oct. 29. The state is averaging 2,057 new cases per day.

The count of patients in hospitals topped 1,200 for the first time in a month after increasing for the sixth consecutive day. It has climbed by 167 since the day after Thanksgiving.

The total of 1,214 patients Thursday was up 54 from the day before and is the most since there were 1,230 on Nov. 2.

State officials also reported 31 more deaths, bringing the total to 18,807.

NCDHHS also added nearly 31,000 vaccine doses to its count of shots administered. More than half of those — 17,134 — were booster doses.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

4,646 first doses

8,135 second doses

1,031 single-shot J&J doses

17,134 booster doses

30,946 total doses