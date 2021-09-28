COVID-19 in NC: Average case count dips to 6-week low, 50 more deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s average number of new COVID-19 cases has dipped to its lowest level in more than six weeks.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases dropped to exactly 5,000 on Tuesday after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,469 new cases — one of the smallest daily counts this month.

State public health officials also reported another daily drop in the count of hospitalized patients and 50 more deaths.

The number of new cases and people in hospitals has been leveling or dropping for the past 1 1/2 weeks.

The seven-day average case count hasn’t been this low since Aug. 12, when it was at 4,879 as the delta surge was pushing those numbers higher. That average has dropped by 31 percent since peaking at nearly 7,300 on Sept. 17.

The total of 3,073 patients in hospitals marked a decline of 45 from the revised number from Monday. That preliminary figure, initially reported as 3,012, was later found to be 3,118 — an undercount of 102.

The 50 deaths marked the smallest single-day total in a week and brings the total to 16,285.

DOSE COUNT:

7,087 first doses

392 single-shot J&J doses

16,932 total doses