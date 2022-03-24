RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina public health leaders reported the largest one-day increase of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in nearly two months.

The 638 people in hospitals reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services represents an increase of 51 from the previous day.

While NCDHHS is updating its primary COVID-19 dashboard only once a week and streamlining it to focus on seven measures it considers key, CBS 17 News discovered Thursday the agency continues to feed those numbers daily to other less-prominent sections of its website.

It reported 1,288 new cases, the second consecutive day with more than 1,000 after three days in a row with fewer than that many. That pushed the seven-day average up for a third consecutive day.

The bump in hospitalizations comes a day after that count dipped below 600 for the first time since July 18, and marks the largest one-day jump since Jan. 27 — when an increase of 98 pushed the total to a pandemic peak of 5,206.

That count fell on 53 of the 55 days that followed by an average of 84 people per day.

North Carolina’s seven-day average count of new cases has been between just below 1,100 and 1,200 for the past week.

The death total climbed to 23,159.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT (since Tuesday)

2,051 first doses

2,399 second doses

111 single-shot J&J doses

7,390 booster doses

11,951 total doses