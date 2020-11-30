COVID-19 in NC: Daily percent positive hits 9.5%; hospitalizations set record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb and break records, according to data released on Monday.

A total of 1,966 patients are in the hospital across the state in relation to the virus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.

That breaks the previous record of 1,885, which was set on Sunday.

While the number of new cases dropped to 2,734 – the daily percent positive sits at 9.5 percent.

Monday’s 2,734 new cases is the lowest daily total since 2,419 a week ago.

North Carolina has completed 5.2 million tests revealing 364,512 total cases.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 5,261 on Monday.

