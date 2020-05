COVID-19 in NC: Deaths top 130, total cases jump by more than 300

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose to at least 5,465 and deaths have topped 130, according to the latest numbers released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday morning.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The total number of deaths sits at 131, an increase of 14 from Wednesday’s numbers.

The total number of cases jumped by more than 300 from 5,123 on Wednesday to at least 5,465 on Thursday and the total number of hospitalizations reached their highest yet at 452, an increase from Wednesday’s 431.

A total of 70,917 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state and 94 counties now have at least one positive case, according to NCDHHS statistics.

Thirty-seven percent of all cases in North Carolina involve patients in the 25-49 age range, but only six percent of the deaths involve patients in that age range – 84-percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state are patients who were 65 years or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the coronavirus in North Carolina, state statistics show.

Deaths and hospitalizations continue to climb, even as some in the state have called for North Carolina to “reopen” its economy and scale back social distancing efforts. A protest in downtown Raleigh Tuesday was broken up by police after protesters violated Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order by having a gathering of more than 10 people and not staying socially distanced.

Cooper held a press conference Wednesday admitting that “we can’t stay home forever,” but laid out a path to a “new normal” that can only come after a number of benchmarks have been reached.

COVID-19 timeline March 3 : NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case

: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case March 10 : Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency

: Gov. Roy Cooper declares of Emergency March 11 : World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic March 13 : President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency

: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency March 14 : Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people

: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people March 16 : NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people

: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people March 17 : Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits

: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits March 23 : Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.

: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close. March 25 : North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths

: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths March 29 : Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April

: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.

Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic. April 7 : Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers

: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers April 14 : Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina

: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina April 24 : Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8

: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8 May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8

More headlines from CBS17.com: