COVID-19 in NC: Deaths top 1,300, more than 1,600 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deaths related to COVID-19 have topped 1,300 across the state, according to the latest statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS is now reporting 1,303 deaths from the virus, an increase of 13 from Thursday, and 892 people are currently hospitalized.
Friday’s total number of hospitalizations is up one from Thursday when 891 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, down from Tuesday’s all-time high of 915 and the second day in a row that numbers had fallen.
NCDHHS also reported 1,635 new cases on Friday, an increase from the 1,009 on Thursday.
The 1,635 new cases came on 21,147 completed tests.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s Phase Two of reopening will be extended another three weeks – until July 17 – and a mask requirement will be in place Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
