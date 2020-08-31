COVID-19 in NC: Deaths top 2,700, cases and hospitalizations up slightly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deaths due to COVID-19 have topped 2,700 across North Carolina, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Ten more deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 2,702.

New cases were up slightly as compared to Sunday’s numbers and completed tests were down significantly.

NCDHHS is reporting a total of 167,313 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials reported 1,186 new cases on Monday. It’s the seventh time in nine days that there were fewer than 1,500 daily cases reported.

The percent positive took a dip as well, with that number dropping to 7.2 percent today after it was 8.6 percent Sunday, the highest number on record since NCDHHS went to reporting numbers by tenths of a percent in late July.

While the state reported more than 20,000 tests completed tests on Sunday, only 12,077 were reported on Monday.

So far, 2,256,172 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Hospitalizations remained below 1,000 for the 10th straight day and sit at 923, up slightly from Sunday’s number of 917.

