COVID-19 in NC: Fewest new cases in a week, but average climbs to 7-month high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State health officials are reporting the fewest new COVID-19 cases in a week, even as both the daily average and the percent of positive tests climbed to their highest levels in nearly seven months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 4,623 new cases — the seventh straight day with at least 4,000 but the fewest since Aug. 17, when there were 3,575.

Still, the seven-day average climbed to its highest point since Jan. 29. NCDHHS reported an average of 5,779 cases per day over the past week.

The agency also says more than 3,300 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 for a second straight day. There were 3,342 people in hospitals Tuesday, a drop of 11 from Monday’s revised total of 3,353 — the most since Jan. 26.

NCDHHS also said 14.7 percent of tests performed Sunday came back positive — the eighth-highest percentage on record in the state, and the highest it’s been since it was 14.8 percent on Jan. 7.

There were 32 deaths reported, bringing the total to 14,152.

None of the key vaccination percentages changed, with 64 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated and 62 percent of everyone who can get the vaccine — those 12 and older — having at least one dose.

DOSE COUNT

7,714 first doses

1,088 single-shot J&J doses

15,757 total doses