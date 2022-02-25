RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s four-week streak of plummeting average counts of new COVID-19 cases is over.

Numbers Friday from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed the seven-day average total of new cases ticked up slightly for its first daily increase of any kind since Jan. 26.

The state reported 4,887 new cases — the most in more than one week — even as the number of patients in hospitals with the virus dropped for the 29th straight day, and the death toll reached 22,500 after 51 more deaths came in.

North Carolina averaged 3,373 new cases a day over the past week, just two more cases than it did Thursday.

The amount of the increase is insignificant but it does run counter to the trend over the past month. That average dropped on each of the past 29 days, falling by an average of nearly 750 cases per day.

The daily count was the highest since Feb. 17, the last time it topped 5,000.

Another optimistic streak of day-over-day declines remained intact: the number of hospitalized patients. There were 1,861 of them, a drop of 124 from Thursday. Since peaking at more than 5,200 on Jan. 27, that total has dropped by an average of 115 patients every day.

NCDHHS also said tests are coming back positive at the lowest rate since Dec. 8, with 7.1 percent of the ones Wednesday confirming new cases.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

2,056 first doses

2,043 second doses

209 single-shot J&J doses

4,253 booster doses

8,561 total doses