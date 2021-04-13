COVID-19 in NC: Highest percent positive in 2 months; 242,000+ J&J doses administered in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina saw a big jump in the number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which climbed to 8.3 percent today based on testing from Sunday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday’s number is the highest it’s been since Feb. 7, when it was at 9.3 percent. Today’s number is up 1.4 percentage points from the revised figure of 6.9 percent yesterday (Saturday’s numbers) and marks the fourth straight day it has gone up.

The state’s hospital numbers also climbed back over 1,000 today after four days in the 900s, with 1,032 people in hospitals across the state. That’s an increase of 50 from yesterday’s massively revised number of 982 (it initially was 904) and that revision makes today the second straight day with an increase.

The state reported 1,364 new cases, the fourth straight day-over-day decline. Despite that, the state’s seven-day average keeps climbing, reaching 1,856 — the highest it’s been since March 30 (1,863). The higher average is mostly because there were three consecutive days with more than 2,000 new cases.

Another 15 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 12,305.

With Johnson & Johnson in the news Tuesday, it’s important to note that a total of 242,762 doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine have been given across the state.

That number represents 4 percent of the total of nearly 6 million doses given.

In terms of people fully vaccinated, those 242,000 doses account for 9.5 percent of the 2,295,253 fully vaccinated people in North Carolina.