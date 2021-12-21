COVID-19 in NC: Highest percent positive since September; case average hits early-October high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina hasn’t averaged this many new COVID-19 cases each day since early October.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday also reported its highest daily percent positive in nearly three months, with more than 10 percent of the most recent batch of tests found to be positive.

Additionally, NCDHHS reported 2,894 new cases and 16 more deaths with nearly 1,700 patients in hospitals — its highest count since Oct. 22.

With growing concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant and Christmas later in the week, the state’s seven-day average number of new cases — a key way to track the trend — climbed for the seventh straight day and for the 21st time in 23 days. That average grew to 3,619 — the most since Oct. 7, the last time it topped 3,600 during the decline that followed the delta-driven surge.

NCDHHS also said there were 1,682 people hospitalized across the state with COVID, an increase of 35 from Monday and the most in almost exactly two months. That count has increased on 21 of the past 25 days.

The daily percent positive reached 10.3 percent for the first time since Sept. 26, when it also was 10.3 percent.

The state says the death total reached 19,183.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

6,236 first doses

5,737 second doses

839 single-shot J&J doses

34,020 booster doses

46,832 total doses