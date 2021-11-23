COVID-19 in NC: Hospital admissions tick up; kid vaccinations reach 100,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials say the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has gone up for the second day in a row.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported nearly 1,300 new cases along with a count of hospitalized patients that has topped 1,100 for the first time in two weeks.

There also were 12 deaths reported — the fewest reported in a 24-hour period since mid-August.

And the number of children between 5 and 11 who have gotten their first shot now exceeds 100,000 after about 5,000 more were added to the count. Those 101,336 kids represent 11 percent of the total in that age group.

NCDHHS says 1,112 patients are in hospitals — an increase of 50 from the revised total Monday when it also climbed by 23.

Public health officials are concerned about yet another cold-weather surge in cases with Thanksgiving coming later this week and case numbers ticking up in more than 30 states.

The 1,289 new cases reported by state officials actually caused the daily average to drop for the first time in 10 days. That average has been in the mid-to-high 1,900s for four consecutive days.

The smallest single-day death toll since Aug. 10, when there were nine, brought the total to 18,642.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

8,891 first doses

1,485 single-shot J&J doses

13,831 total doses