COVID-19 in NC: Hospital count hits another record high; 75% of adults now partially vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reported a record-high number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the 10th consecutive day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that 5,158 people were hospitalized with the virus, while also adding nearly 29,000 more new cases and another 77 deaths to the running totals and reporting its lowest positivity rate of recent tests in nearly two weeks.

Buoyed by the addition of nearly 70,000 first doses to the running total — the biggest one-day jump in months — NCDHHS says the percentage of adults now partially vaccinated bumped up a point to 75 percent. It’s the first increase in that rate in nearly a month.

There’s a reason for that: NCDHHS later said it added vaccination figures from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, resulting in the addition of more than 100,000 first and second doses to the running totals.

The count of patients in hospitals set a record for the 14th time in 16 days since surpassing 4,000 for the first time in the pandemic. That daily total has increased by nearly 700 total patients in the past 10 days alone.

The 28,753 new cases mark the second consecutive day with at least 20,000 of them. The state has had at least that many new cases on two-thirds of the days in January.

But the seven-day average is beginning to show signs of leveling, albeit at a relatively high mark. That average has been at around 25,000 new cases a day for each of the past three days.

NCDHHS says 30.1 percent of the tests done Tuesday confirmed new cases. While that figure is still more than six times higher than the target of 5 percent, that’s also the lowest it’s been since 28.2 percent of the tests done on Jan. 15 came back positive.

The death total grew to 20,517 after 182 fatalities were added during the past two days.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

69,595 first doses

36,232 second doses

6,510 single-shot J&J doses

22,959 booster doses

135,296 total doses