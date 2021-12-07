COVID-19 in NC: Hospital patient count climbs for 11th straight day; new case average rises past 3,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The count of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals rose for the 11th straight day to its highest level since late October.

With signs appearing that another post-holiday surge in cases is underway two weeks after Thanksgiving, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday also reported more than 2,000 new cases for the seventh consecutive day and a seven-day average case count that climbed past 3,000 for the first time since Oct. 15.

NCDHHS also recorded one of its highest daily percent positive measurements since late September, with 9.1 percent of the tests performed Sunday determined to be positive, and said the death total reached 18,880 after another 20 people died.

The 1,376 hospitalized people were 57 more than there was Monday. The patient count has climbed by 329 — or, by more than 31 percent — since Nov. 26.

NCDHHS reported 2,104 new cases — a day after the state added 2,101. But that was enough to push the daily average to 3,031 — the ninth straight day it has climbed.

Booster shots continue to dominate the vaccination push. More than 18,000 of the nearly 26,000 total doses added to the state’s total were boosters. Just 938 more first doses for kids between 5 and 11 were added, one of the smallest single-day increases since that group became eligible in early November.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

3,038 first doses

4,509 second doses

263 single-shot J&J doses

18,044 booster doses

25,854 total doses