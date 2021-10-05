COVID-19 in NC: Hospital patient count falls for 11th straight day, 93 more deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is now averaging fewer than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day — the fewest in nearly two months — while the number of patients in hospitals fell for the 11th straight day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday also reported 2,703 new cases and 93 deaths while three key vaccination percentages ticked up by one point apiece.

With the delta surge fading over the past two weeks, the daily average number of new cases has dropped to 3,986.

It’s the first time below 4,000 since the early days of the delta surge on Aug. 7. That average is approaching half of what it was when it peaked on Sept. 17.

State officials said there were 2,705 patients in hospitals — a net drop of one patient after the count from Monday was revised to 2,706. It was initially reported as 2,606 but with only 93 percent of hospitals reporting their numbers. That rate was 97 percent Tuesday.

After NCDHHS revised those figures for each of the previous four days, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has now dropped by 759 — or, 22 percent — during the past two weeks.

The 93 deaths bring the total to 16,812 and keeps the state on pace to reach yet another milestone — 17,000 deaths — by the end of the week.

State public health officials also say 54 percent of the state’s total population and 65 percent of adults are now fully vaccinated, both up a point from Monday. Also, 91 percent of those 65 and older have had at least one shot.

DOSE COUNT:

8,066 first doses

406 single-shot J&J doses

21,099 total doses